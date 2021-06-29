Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Grades 1 to 8 students to be passed without exams

Summer vacations begin July 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Students of classes one to eight enrolled in federal educational institutions will be passed without exams this year. According to a notification issued Tuesday, grade eight students enrolled in the science programme will sit for assessments in their schools. Those who score 55% or more than that will be allowed to pursue the subject in class nine. "All students will be promoted to grade nine, with or without exams," it stated, adding that those who score lower than 55% will be enrolled in the commerce programme. Summer vacations The Centre has issued the timetable for summer vacations at schools as well. Educational institutions will be closed from July 18 to August 1. The vacations will only be for students, while teachers will have to go to school as per routine. Private schools across Islamabad reopened on June 7. Students are being called in at 50% attendance and it is compulsory for teachers and other staff to get vaccinated. Wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory. Earlier, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, Islamabad announced that students of classes nine and 10 will only sit for elective subjects this year. All other boards will issue examination date sheets of classes 10, 11 and 12 as per their schedule. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Students of classes one to eight enrolled in federal educational institutions will be passed without exams this year.

According to a notification issued Tuesday, grade eight students enrolled in the science programme will sit for assessments in their schools. Those who score 55% or more than that will be allowed to pursue the subject in class nine.

“All students will be promoted to grade nine, with or without exams,” it stated, adding that those who score lower than 55% will be enrolled in the commerce programme.

Summer vacations

The Centre has issued the timetable for summer vacations at schools as well.

Educational institutions will be closed from July 18 to August 1. The vacations will only be for students, while teachers will have to go to school as per routine.

Private schools across Islamabad reopened on June 7. Students are being called in at 50% attendance and it is compulsory for teachers and other staff to get vaccinated.

Wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory.

Earlier, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, Islamabad announced that students of classes nine and 10 will only sit for elective subjects this year.

All other boards will issue examination date sheets of classes 10, 11 and 12 as per their schedule.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
schools summer vacations
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
promoted without exams, one to eight class without exams student promotion , Promotion of students without exams Pakistan, promoted student without exams , student exams without pass, promotion students without exams pakistan 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: Human diagrams won't be covered in Pakistani biology textbooks
Fact-check: Human diagrams won’t be covered in Pakistani biology textbooks
Grades 1 to 8 students to be passed without exams
Grades 1 to 8 students to be passed without exams
KP schools commence programme for students from remote areas
KP schools commence programme for students from remote areas
Here's when summer vacations are starting across Pakistan
Here’s when summer vacations are starting across Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.