Grades 1 to 8 students to be passed without exams

Students of classes one to eight enrolled in federal educational institutions will be passed without exams this year.

According to a notification issued Tuesday, grade eight students enrolled in the science programme will sit for assessments in their schools. Those who score 55% or more than that will be allowed to pursue the subject in class nine.

“All students will be promoted to grade nine, with or without exams,” it stated, adding that those who score lower than 55% will be enrolled in the commerce programme.

Summer vacations

The Centre has issued the timetable for summer vacations at schools as well.

Educational institutions will be closed from July 18 to August 1. The vacations will only be for students, while teachers will have to go to school as per routine.

Private schools across Islamabad reopened on June 7. Students are being called in at 50% attendance and it is compulsory for teachers and other staff to get vaccinated.

Wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory.

Earlier, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, Islamabad announced that students of classes nine and 10 will only sit for elective subjects this year.

All other boards will issue examination date sheets of classes 10, 11 and 12 as per their schedule.

