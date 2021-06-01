Author and businesswoman at the age of 16

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sixteen-year-old Maryam Arif is the author of eight published books. She invests her earnings in the business she runs online.

“I have always enjoyed writing since childhood,” she told Samaa TV, “I read a lot of books as well. When you like reading books you like writing them.”

Maryam did not tell her parents about her books until they got published online and started attracting readers. “I was not expecting this much response online,” she said. “The books were available at thirteen to fourteen places. Many pre-orders were coming as well.”

Her best-sellers are children’s books, which were also sold internationally.

About her routine, Maryam said she has a tough time balancing everything. “I have to pull everything together,” she said. Not only does she study well in college, she also runs a YouTube channel, Instagram beauty page, and sells products on Daraz.

Her efforts are worth it. Maryam claimed that she earns enough to run and invest in her businesses, without asking her parents for help. “The revenue is good,” she said.

Maryam’s example is not unique. Ten-year-old Abdul Hadi has also read over a thousand English novels. His mother’s only complaint was that he forces her to go and buy books he cannot find online, said the host of the programme.

These young people show the potential Pakistani youth has in academia and business.

