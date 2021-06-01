Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Author and businesswoman at the age of 16

Maryam juggles college, YouTube, podcasts, reading and writing

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Sixteen-year-old Maryam Arif is the author of eight published books. She invests her earnings in the business she runs online.

“I have always enjoyed writing since childhood,” she told Samaa TV, “I read a lot of books as well. When you like reading books you like writing them.”

Maryam did not tell her parents about her books until they got published online and started attracting readers. “I was not expecting this much response online,” she said. “The books were available at thirteen to fourteen places. Many pre-orders were coming as well.”

Her best-sellers are children’s books, which were also sold internationally.

About her routine, Maryam said she has a tough time balancing everything. “I have to pull everything together,” she said. Not only does she study well in college, she also runs a YouTube channel, Instagram beauty page, and sells products on Daraz.

Her efforts are worth it. Maryam claimed that she earns enough to run and invest in her businesses, without asking her parents for help. “The revenue is good,” she said.

Maryam’s example is not unique. Ten-year-old Abdul Hadi has also read over a thousand English novels. His mother’s only complaint was that he forces her to go and buy books he cannot find online, said the host of the programme.

These young people show the potential Pakistani youth has in academia and business.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
author books
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas
Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas
Pakistan resumes classes for matric, inter students
Pakistan resumes classes for matric, inter students
'Special' O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
‘Special’ O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
Punjab will not cancel exams this year: Murad Raas
Punjab will not cancel exams this year: Murad Raas
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
Watch: Peshawar police baton-charge teachers protesting against pay cuts
Watch: Peshawar police baton-charge teachers protesting against pay cuts
EDUDEX 2021: ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’
EDUDEX 2021: ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’
Author and businesswoman at the age of 16
Author and businesswoman at the age of 16
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.