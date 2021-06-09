Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Education

Abbottabad inter, matric exams to begin June 10

Schools instructed to ensure SOP implementation

Posted: Jun 9, 2021

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Abbottabad Board of Secondary Education has announced the exam schedule for intermediate and matriculation classes. Exams for 10th and 12th grades will be held from July 10 to July 19, while 9th and 11th graders will sit exams from July 27 to August 4. The assessments will be conducted on campus. The board has instructed schools and colleges to ensure coronavirus SOPs are followed. Students won't be allowed inside without masks and social distancing has to be practiced. Earlier this week, the government decided to hold exams of classes five, eight, nine, 10, 11, and 12. Students of all other grades will be passed without exams. Educational institutions across the country have reopened in cities with a low coronavirus infection rate. Students are being called in on an alternate basis with 50% attendance. Varsities have resumed physical classes as well. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Abbottabad schools
