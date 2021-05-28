‘Special’ O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26

The Cambridge International Assessment Board will conduct special O level exams in Pakistan from July 26 to August 5, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced.

“We issued a NOC today [Thursday] to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6,” he tweeted on Thursday. “This will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September.”

We issued an NOC today to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6. This will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September. This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it pic.twitter.com/bYIikHAECD — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 27, 2021

The decision was taken after the international board wrote a letter to the government.

The minister said that the pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life specially education. “We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues.”

Every decision has pros and cons but for us, the interest and welfare of students is always paramount, Mahmood added.

In a press release on Friday, Cambridge ensured that holding the exams will not sabotage the safety of students. “These exams will take place in venues where compliance with current Health and Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is possible.”

It said that exams for these subjects will be taken:

Cambridge O Level

>English

>Math

>Biology

>Chemistry

>Physics

>Accounting

>Business Studies

>Economics

>Computer Science

>English >Math >Biology >Chemistry >Physics >Accounting >Business Studies >Economics >Computer Science IGSCE

>English

>Math

>Biology

>Physics

>Chemistry

Candidates will only take one question paper per subject. That one question paper will be a multiple-choice paper that will last 60 minutes.

Private students will be able to sit for these exams too. The exact timetable for the assessments will soon be announced.

“We will make Pakistan Studies, Islamiyat, Urdu 1st Language and Urdu 2nd Language available in the November 2021 series.”

Earlier this month, the government pushed O and A level exams for the May and June session to October and November after the third wave of coronavirus.