Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

‘Special’ O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26

Assessments to be held in SOP compliant venues: Cambridge

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘Special’ O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Cambridge International Assessment Board will conduct special O level exams in Pakistan from July 26 to August 5, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced. "We issued a NOC today [Thursday] to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6," he tweeted on Thursday. "This will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September." We issued an NOC today to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6. This will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September. This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it pic.twitter.com/bYIikHAECD— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 27, 2021 The decision was taken after the international board wrote a letter to the government. The minister said that the pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life specially education. "We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues." Every decision has pros and cons but for us, the interest and welfare of students is always paramount, Mahmood added. In a press release on Friday, Cambridge ensured that holding the exams will not sabotage the safety of students. "These exams will take place in venues where compliance with current Health and Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is possible." It said that exams for these subjects will be taken: Cambridge O Level >English>Math>Biology>Chemistry>Physics >Accounting>Business Studies >Economics >Computer Science IGSCE >English>Math>Biology>Physics >Chemistry Candidates will only take one question paper per subject. That one question paper will be a multiple-choice paper that will last 60 minutes. Private students will be able to sit for these exams too. The exact timetable for the assessments will soon be announced. "We will make Pakistan Studies, Islamiyat, Urdu 1st Language and Urdu 2nd Language available in the November 2021 series." Earlier this month, the government pushed O and A level exams for the May and June session to October and November after the third wave of coronavirus.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Cambridge International Assessment Board will conduct special O level exams in Pakistan from July 26 to August 5, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced.

“We issued a NOC today [Thursday] to British Council allowing it to hold special O level exams from July 26 to August 6,” he tweeted on Thursday. “This will facilitate O level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September.”

The decision was taken after the international board wrote a letter to the government.

The minister said that the pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life specially education. “We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues.”

Every decision has pros and cons but for us, the interest and welfare of students is always paramount, Mahmood added.

In a press release on Friday, Cambridge ensured that holding the exams will not sabotage the safety of students. “These exams will take place in venues where compliance with current Health and Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) is possible.”

It said that exams for these subjects will be taken:

  • Cambridge O Level
    >English
    >Math
    >Biology
    >Chemistry
    >Physics
    >Accounting
    >Business Studies
    >Economics
    >Computer Science
  • IGSCE
    >English
    >Math
    >Biology
    >Physics
    >Chemistry

Candidates will only take one question paper per subject. That one question paper will be a multiple-choice paper that will last 60 minutes.

Private students will be able to sit for these exams too. The exact timetable for the assessments will soon be announced.

“We will make Pakistan Studies, Islamiyat, Urdu 1st Language and Urdu 2nd Language available in the November 2021 series.”

Earlier this month, the government pushed O and A level exams for the May and June session to October and November after the third wave of coronavirus.

 
cambridge exams o/a levels
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
O and A level exams in pakistan, Cambridge exams, Cambridge international assessment board, Shafqat Mahmood, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt offers 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education
Govt offers 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7
Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7
Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24
Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
'Special' O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
‘Special’ O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.