Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas

Schools across Punjab will reopen on June 7, Education Minister Murad Raas said on Friday.

“Students have suffered huge educational losses and can’t afford more vacations,” he said at the inauguration of a vaccination centre for teachers in Lahore.

Raas said that summer vacations this year will be short, lasting only for two to three weeks. “The government’s plan is to vaccinate all teaching and non-teaching staff at schools before educational institutions reopen.”

There are 16,000 teachers and 4,000 non-teaching staff in the province. Teachers will have to take their CNICs and teaching certificates to the centres. They will be administered Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

Talking to the media, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 3.5 million people have been inoculated in the province.

Our target is to achieve 150,000 daily vaccination, she added.

