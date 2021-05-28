Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas

Shorter summer vacations this year

Posted: May 28, 2021
Photo: File

Schools across Punjab will reopen on June 7, Education Minister Murad Raas said on Friday. "Students have suffered huge educational losses and can't afford more vacations," he said at the inauguration of a vaccination centre for teachers in Lahore. Raas said that summer vacations this year will be short, lasting only for two to three weeks. "The government's plan is to vaccinate all teaching and non-teaching staff at schools before educational institutions reopen." There are 16,000 teachers and 4,000 non-teaching staff in the province. Teachers will have to take their CNICs and teaching certificates to the centres. They will be administered Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. Talking to the media, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 3.5 million people have been inoculated in the province. Our target is to achieve 150,000 daily vaccination, she added. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
MOST READ
Govt offers 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7
Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24
'Special' O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas
 
 
 
 
 
