Punjab school reopening decision to be announced in 24 hours

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said that the decision on schools in Punjab will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Will update on opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 20, 2021

The tweet comes a day after the NCOC decided to reopen schools and universities in districts with less than a 5% coronavirus positivity rate.

Educational Institutions across Pakistan will stay closed till May 23, the Federal Directorate of Education said last week. The announcement was made on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre.

Educational institutions earlier closed till May 17 will remain shut till May 23.

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the deadly virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

On April 27, all examinations were cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.