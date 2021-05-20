Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Professional exams can now be held in Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood

The National Command Operation Center has allowed organisations and institutions to hold professional exams or tests in Pakistan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Thursday.

In a tweet, he remarked that organisations or private entities can seek permission from the education ministry to hold the exam. They will have to, however, shared details of exam centres, the number of students, and SOPs to be followed.

“If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly,” he added.

On April 27, Mahmood announced that all examinations in the country have been postponed till June 15 because of the rising coronavirus metrics.

The NCOC has, however, eased some restrictions and allowed outdoor dining and weddings.

