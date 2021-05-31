Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Education

Pakistan resumes classes for matric, inter students

Students called in on alternate days with 50% attendance

Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Matriculation and intermediate classes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad resumed today (Monday). Students in areas with less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate are going back to schools and colleges. Classes will be held on alternate days with 50% attendance. Education institutions have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs. The decision was taken after the National Command and Operation Centre announced it will ease coronavirus restrictions from May 30. Last week, the government opened walk-in vaccination for teachers above the age of 18 years across the country. They are required to carry their employment letter along with their CNIC to get inoculated at any vaccination centre. In Lahore, a vaccination centre dedicated to all teaching and non-teaching staff was inaugurated on Saturday. Sindh has decided to build centres in two schools of every district. Teachers have been told to get vaccinated in a week or else action will be taken against them. Regular classes for other grades with resume after June 7. According to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, board exams this year will be held between June 29 and July 23. No student will be passed without exams this year, he said. Cambridge O level exams will be held from July 26 to August 5. According to NCOC, in the last 24 hours, 43 people across the country succumbed to the deadly virus, while 2,117 new cases were reported. Pakistan's Covid-19 infection rate has been reported at 4.05%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
