Pakistan extends deadline for Kamyab Jawan Internship Programme registration

Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Education

Applicants have until May 18 to register themselves

Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The government has extended the deadline for submission of online application for the Kamyab Jawan Internship Programme by a day, the Higher Education Commission announced Monday.

The deadline was to expire on Monday, May 17, according to the HEC. But the commission requested the government to extend it.

Graduates and final-year students now have until 8pm on May 18 to apply for the programme.

It offers opportunities in Marketing, Finance, Law, Public Administration, Food Technology, Engineering and Business Administration.

The programme aims to help students actively participate in the private sector.

Click here for more details and online registration.

