Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Pakistan board students want exams cancelled

Country postponed Cambridge exams earlier this month

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Pakistan board students want exams cancelled

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Intermediate and matric students across Pakistan want their exams, starting in June, cancelled.

On Thursday, they stormed Twitter with the hashtags #cancelboardexams and #PakYouthWantsJustice demanding the government calls off the exams like it did with Cambridge exams.

“The government itself is conducting online meetings but want us to risk our lives and sit for physical exams,” a 10th grader said. “How is this even fair?”

On Wednesday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that examinations for classes 9 till intermediate will be taken as per the timetable announced by every province.

In a Twitter post, he said rumours were circulating that exams wouldn’t be held but there was no truth to it. The exams have been delayed but will be held after June 15.

The minister added that students will not be passed without exams in any circumstances this year.

On April 27, Pakistan cancelled O and As level exams across the country. The student appearing for the May-June session will now sit for their exams in October and November. The decision was taken after a rise in coronavirus cases and failure to implement SOPs at examination centres.

Now board students across the country want a similar decision to be announced in their favor. “Is it only the O and A level students who can get the virus? We can’t?,” a student questioned.

Another intermediate students pointed out that the government recently warned about the spread of the Brazilian and South African variant in the country. “So they want us to now sit for exams and expose ourselves to the virus? Have they not seen what has happened in India?”

The students have warned that if the government doesn’t fulfill their demands, they will launch an online protest on social media against them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus schools Shafqat Mahmood students
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan board exams, students in pakistan, cancel board exams in pakistan, students want exams cancelled, O/A level exams, Cambridge exams, shafqat mahmood, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan board students want exams cancelled
Pakistan board students want exams cancelled
Islamabad schools to reduce April, May fees by 20%
Islamabad schools to reduce April, May fees by 20%
HEC to give provisional university admissions to A level students
HEC to give provisional university admissions to A level students
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.