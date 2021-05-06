Pakistan board students want exams cancelled

Intermediate and matric students across Pakistan want their exams, starting in June, cancelled.

On Thursday, they stormed Twitter with the hashtags #cancelboardexams and #PakYouthWantsJustice demanding the government calls off the exams like it did with Cambridge exams.

“The government itself is conducting online meetings but want us to risk our lives and sit for physical exams,” a 10th grader said. “How is this even fair?”

On Wednesday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that examinations for classes 9 till intermediate will be taken as per the timetable announced by every province.

In a Twitter post, he said rumours were circulating that exams wouldn’t be held but there was no truth to it. The exams have been delayed but will be held after June 15.

The minister added that students will not be passed without exams in any circumstances this year.

On April 27, Pakistan cancelled O and As level exams across the country. The student appearing for the May-June session will now sit for their exams in October and November. The decision was taken after a rise in coronavirus cases and failure to implement SOPs at examination centres.

Now board students across the country want a similar decision to be announced in their favor. “Is it only the O and A level students who can get the virus? We can’t?,” a student questioned.

Another intermediate students pointed out that the government recently warned about the spread of the Brazilian and South African variant in the country. “So they want us to now sit for exams and expose ourselves to the virus? Have they not seen what has happened in India?”

We need justice. Remember young youth together are so powerful. We are united. We are together strong. Allah is with us. Matric, Fsc, 12th exams must be cancelled. O and A levels must be given SAGS. @Shafqat_Mahmood@ImranKhanPTI@OfficialNcoc#PakYouthWantsJustice — Umer (@WarriorYTX) May 5, 2021

A List of 10 Countries.First 9 cancelled all Exams.

No 10 Pak Government insist on Exams.@ImranKhanPTI

50 lac students will appear in the board exams our life is more important than Studies Cancel All Board Exams and promote all #PakYouthWantsJustice#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/YeSf7t7ip1 — Fahad Bakht (@iamFahadBakht) May 6, 2021

Respected @Shafqat_Mahmood

Kindly cancel all the cambridge and local board exams.

Why all are playing with our precious lives.#PakYouthWantsJustice #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/ybYJEuhuD1 — Muhammad Yahya (@Muhamma68045471) May 6, 2021

Ahtikaf Eid jysy baray event’s ko roka ja sakta hy pr exam nh just bcuz of #ShafqatMahmood ego

Really? Is ego more important than youth life’s?#cancelboardexams2021 #PakYouthWantsJustice pic.twitter.com/f7Ws9Ti5bI — Memes By Zayn 🥶 (@MemesByZayn) May 6, 2021

The students have warned that if the government doesn’t fulfill their demands, they will launch an online protest on social media against them.

