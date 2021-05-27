Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Education

Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students

Pupils protest in Sialkot

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Intermediate students in Sialkot have demanded exams be delayed. Protests surged after Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood allowed exams to take place. Students gathered at Clock Tower and Allama Iqbal Chowk.

“Our request is just that the exams be delayed so we get more time to study,” said a student, “or they get cancelled altogether.”

The protesters complained that due to COVID-19 classes were not taking place on campus. “We went to college only for a month this year,” said a student, “take an exam based on just a few chapters then.”

The education ministry has decided to hold intermediate and matric exams in the third week of June.

On April 27, Pakistan cancelled O and As level exams across the country. The student appearing for the May-June session will now sit for their exams in October and November. The decision was taken after a rise in coronavirus cases and failure to implement SOPs at examination centres.

