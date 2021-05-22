Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6

Educational institutions across all districts of Karachi will stay closed till June 6.

On Saturday, the government announced that all private and public schools in 12 (out of 23) Sindh districts will stay closed. Those districts include Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Dadu, and Badin. More developments are expected on schools. This story will be updated throughout Saturday.

The decision was taken after the coronavirus infection rate in these areas rose above 5%.

In a coronavirus task force meeting on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that cases increased during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The infection rate in Karachi was 13.97%. The highest number of cases were reported in District East.

Earlier this week, the NCOC announced that schools in areas with a less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate can reopen. Educational institutions in Islamabad, 20 districts of Punjab, 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will restart classes from Monday, May 24.

