Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Education

Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6

Infection rate in Karachi recorded at 13.97%

Posted: May 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Educational institutions across all districts of Karachi will stay closed till June 6. On Saturday, the government announced that all private and public schools in 12 (out of 23) Sindh districts will stay closed. Those districts include Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Dadu, and Badin. More developments are expected on schools. This story will be updated throughout Saturday. The decision was taken after the coronavirus infection rate in these areas rose above 5%. In a coronavirus task force meeting on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that cases increased during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The infection rate in Karachi was 13.97%. The highest number of cases were reported in District East. Earlier this week, the NCOC announced that schools in areas with a less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate can reopen. Educational institutions in Islamabad, 20 districts of Punjab, 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will restart classes from Monday, May 24. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Educational institutions across all districts of Karachi will stay closed till June 6.

On Saturday, the government announced that all private and public schools in 12 (out of 23) Sindh districts will stay closed. Those districts include Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Dadu, and Badin. More developments are expected on schools. This story will be updated throughout Saturday.

The decision was taken after the coronavirus infection rate in these areas rose above 5%.

In a coronavirus task force meeting on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that cases increased during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The infection rate in Karachi was 13.97%. The highest number of cases were reported in District East.

Earlier this week, the NCOC announced that schools in areas with a less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate can reopen. Educational institutions in Islamabad, 20 districts of Punjab, 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will restart classes from Monday, May 24.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus Karachi schools
HOME  
 
 




Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
 
 
 
 
 
