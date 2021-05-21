Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Education

Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7

Students to be called in twice a week

Posted: May 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7

Private schools across Islamabad have been allowed to resume classes twice a week from June 7. A notification issued by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority on Friday stated that classes up to intermediate will resume in a staggered manner. Schools have been told to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs. It is compulsory for students to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The authority will meet again on June 3 to review the coronavirus case trend. The decision was taken after the infection rate in the capital city climbed above 5%. Earlier this week, the NCOC allowed reopening educational institutions in districts with less than 5% virus positivity rate. On Thursday, the forum decided to vaccinate coronavirus injections to all teachers across the country. In the last 24 hours, 104 people died from the coronavirus, while 3,070 new cases were reported. The death toll in the country has crossed the 20,000-mark. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Private schools across Islamabad have been allowed to resume classes twice a week from June 7.

A notification issued by the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority on Friday stated that classes up to intermediate will resume in a staggered manner.

Schools have been told to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs. It is compulsory for students to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The authority will meet again on June 3 to review the coronavirus case trend. The decision was taken after the infection rate in the capital city climbed above 5%.

Earlier this week, the NCOC allowed reopening educational institutions in districts with less than 5% virus positivity rate. On Thursday, the forum decided to vaccinate coronavirus injections to all teachers across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 104 people died from the coronavirus, while 3,070 new cases were reported. The death toll in the country has crossed the 20,000-mark.

