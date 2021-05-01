HEC to give provisional university admissions to A level students

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has decided to provide provisional university admissions to final year A level students whose exams have been postponed to the October-November session.

The students will be given admissions for Fall 2021 so that they don’t waste an entire educational year.

“HEC after consultations with the Covid-19 oversight committee representing vice-chancellors from each province and region and heads of a few private sector universities has agreed to provide provisional admission to A2 students in the Fall 2021 semester so that they would not waste a session,” stated a press release issued by commission.

We want to assure the parents and students that HEC and the universities are committed to ensuring a student-centric approach without compromising the interest of universities and teaching and learning quality, executive director Dr Shahista Sohail said.

Earlier this month, the government canceled O and A level exams across the country after a rise in coronavirus infections. According to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Cambridge will hold exams in the October-November session now.

Exams of final-year A level students will, however, continue. “Cambridge International A Levels exams can continue to go ahead, to ensure students can progress with their education beyond school,” a press release by the British Council read.

Important Announcement about Cambridge International’s May-June 2021 O Level, IGCSE and AS Level exams pic.twitter.com/JK2u0fg416 — British Council Pakistan (@pkBritish) April 27, 2021

The number of students at each examination centre has been reduced to ensure implementation of coronavirus protocols.

The British Council added that students who were due to take their Cambridge O Level, IGCSE, and AS Levels in this exam series will be informed regarding arrangements for re-entering in the October/November 2021 exam series.

Students across the country have, on the other hand, demanded the international board marks them on the basis of schools-assessed grades.

For those who don't understand why cancelling exams is not the final solution to the problem being faced by #Cambridge students and why our students must be offered #SAGs here is a writeup. @Shafqat_Mahmood pic.twitter.com/xbeCQzmltH — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) April 27, 2021

They also approached courts in multiple cities but their petitions were dismissed.

What are school-assessed grades?

Under this system, the schools will work with the international board and will follow a four-step process to provide each student with their grades.

Here’s an overview of how that will happen:

Cambridge will ask schools to provide an assessed grade based on the level of achievement that each student has demonstrated.

To assess this grade, schools will have to identify a portfolio of three substantial pieces of work from each student in every syllabus.

Schools will be asked to submit grades to Cambridge International between mid-May and late June.

The board will ask schools to share details of the internal quality assurance processes they have followed while collating portfolios of student work, and when submitting assessed grades.

Cambridge International will carry out external quality assurance checks on grades.

The pieces of work the school will submit as evidence can include mock school exams, assignments, essays, and practical tasks.