HEC announces scholarships for Sri Lankan students in Pakistan

The Higher Education Commission has announced five-year scholarships for Sri Lankan students in Pakistan.

The government will give 1,000 scholarships to deserving students at top Pakistani universities. Eight hundreds of them will be fully funded.

The scholarships will be offered for all Bachelors, Masters and PhD programmes in these disciplines:

MBBS

Education

Engineering

Social Sciences

Arts and Humanities

Computer Sciences

Technology

Agriculture

Media Studies

Fifty exchange programmes will be introduced between varsities in both the countries as well. A Sri Lankan Government Officials Training Programme will be started as well under which their officers will be trained.

The applications deadline is June 15, 2021. Applicants should see the HEC website for specifics.

