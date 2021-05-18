HEC announces postgraduate scholarships for Balochistan, merged districts

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has announced postgraduate scholarships for the students of Balochistan and merged districts.

The grant will be awarded in the academic year 2021-22 in all subjects and disciplines. It will cover the tuition fees, living allowance, book allowance, traveling allowance, and initial settlement allowance. This amounts to approximately Rs90,000.

The scholarship will be given on a merit basis. Candidates will have to sit for an aptitude test conducted by the HEC and secure at least 50% marks in it.

If you’re interested in applying, here is the criteria candidates have to meet:

Applicants must have a Balochistan/merged districts domicile

16 years of education with 60% marks

Candidates should be of and below 35

Applicants already availing any HEC fellowship can’t apply

Meet university criteria for the applied programme

The last date to apply is June 4, 2021. You can visit the HEC website for the application form and other details.

