Govt to offer 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Tuesday morning 170,000 skill-based scholarships for young people.

In a recorded video message, he remarked that young people mostly want government or salaried job. "How many people can the government even hire?"

The PM said that the government is bringing in a better programme for young people so that they can start their own businesses and entrepreneurial projects.

The programme has two parts: skills-based education and loans for businesses.

We want more people to get skills-based education and for that 170,000 scholarships will be given. Of these, 50,000 scholarships will be for high-end skills such as coding and artificial intelligence. "You can do six-month courses and then get jobs you didn't even think was possible for you."

Moreover, if young people have a business idea then they will be given loans under the Kamyab Jawan programme. The government has allocated Rs100 billion for this scheme and these loans will be provided on merit. "We eventually want to increase the sum so that we can reach more young people and generate employment opportunities for them."

