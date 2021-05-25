Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Govt to offer 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education

PM Imran Khan made the annoucement on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Tuesday morning 170,000 skill-based scholarships for young people.

In a recorded video message, he remarked that young people mostly want government or salaried job. "How many people can the government even hire?"

The PM said that the government is bringing in a better programme for young people so that they can start their own businesses and entrepreneurial projects.

The programme has two parts: skills-based education and loans for businesses.

We want more people to get skills-based education and for that 170,000 scholarships will be given. Of these, 50,000 scholarships will be for high-end skills such as coding and artificial intelligence. "You can do six-month courses and then get jobs you didn't even think was possible for you."

Moreover, if young people have a business idea then they will be given loans under the Kamyab Jawan programme. The government has allocated Rs100 billion for this scheme and these loans will be provided on merit. "We eventually want to increase the sum so that we can reach more young people and generate employment opportunities for them."

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Kamyab Jawan Internship Programme
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Professional exams can now be held in Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Professional exams can now be held in Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab school reopening decision to be announced in 24 hours
Punjab school reopening decision to be announced in 24 hours
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
Karachi schools to stay closed till June 6
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7
Islamabad private schools to resume classes from June 7
Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24
Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24
Coronavirus: Balochistan postpones intermediate exams
Coronavirus: Balochistan postpones intermediate exams
HEC announces postgraduate scholarships for Balochistan, merged districts
HEC announces postgraduate scholarships for Balochistan, merged districts
Govt to offer 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based...
Govt to offer 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.