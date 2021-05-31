EDUDEX 2021: ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’

Nasa International and Vexposition are organizing ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’ EDUDEX 2021.

The event will take place from July 12 to July 16.

“We aim to provide a digital platform for the students of Pakistan to interact with International institutions to study abroad and know opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement released by the organizers said.

The organizers said that the platform will allow universities, colleges and other education institutes to engage directly with students online and respond to their queries regarding programmes and scholarships being offered, and the life at the campus.

Nasa International is the pioneer of event and exhibition management in Pakistan. It coordinates more than 200 of world largest exhibitions in different trades. Vexposition is an all-in-one, live online events platform with which organizers can create, host and manage live events.

The two organizations have joined hands to provide a single digital platform for educational institutions and students to interact. The partnership aims to fill the void created by the lack of physical presence due to the global pandemic by facilitating one-on-one virtual meet-ups and Q&A sessions.