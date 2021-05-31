Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

EDUDEX 2021: ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’

Event will take place from July 12-16

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Nasa International and Vexposition are organizing ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’ EDUDEX 2021.

The event will take place from July 12 to July 16.

“We aim to provide a digital platform for the students of Pakistan to interact with International institutions to study abroad and know opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement released by the organizers said.

The organizers said that the platform will allow universities, colleges and other education institutes to engage directly with students online and respond to their queries regarding programmes and scholarships being offered, and the life at the campus.

Nasa International is the pioneer of event and exhibition management in Pakistan. It coordinates more than 200 of world largest exhibitions in different trades. Vexposition is an all-in-one, live online events platform with which organizers can create, host and manage live events.  

The two organizations have joined hands to provide a single digital platform for educational institutions and students to interact. The partnership aims to fill the void created by the lack of physical presence due to the global pandemic by facilitating one-on-one virtual meet-ups and Q&A sessions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt offers 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education
Govt offers 170,000 scholarships to young people for skill-based education
Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas
Punjab schools to reopen on June 7: Murad Raas
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
Pakistan resumes classes for matric, inter students
Pakistan resumes classes for matric, inter students
'Special' O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
‘Special’ O-level exams to begin in Pakistan on July 26
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
Our lives are more important than exams: Sialkot intermediate students
Watch: Peshawar police baton-charge teachers protesting against pay cuts
Watch: Peshawar police baton-charge teachers protesting against pay cuts
EDUDEX 2021: ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’
EDUDEX 2021: ‘Pakistan’s first digital education expo’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.