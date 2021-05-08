Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Covid-19: Balochistan private schools to give fee concessions to students

April, May fee to be reduced by 20%

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Balochistan Private Educational Institution Registration and Regulatory Authority has instructed private schools across the province to provide fee concessions to students. "Private educational institutions are to grant a concession of 20% in the monthly fee of students with effect from April 1 till the reopening of schools," a notification issued on Saturday stated. Schools have been directed to adjust fee challans for the months of April and May accordingly. The decision was taken to give relaxation to parents during the coronavirus lockdown. Educational institutions across the province were closed on April 16 and parents had raised concerns regarding fee payments as the students were not going to schools and colleges. A similar decision was taken by Islamabad last week after which private schools filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the orders. Their petition was, however, dismissed. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
