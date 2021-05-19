Coronavirus: Balochistan postpones intermediate exams

The Balochistan government has postponed all intermediate exams across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the assessments that were supposed to begin on May 25, 2021, have been called off due to the rapidly spreading third Covid-19 wave.

The exams are expected to be conducted in June. The new date will, however, be announced soon.

All private and public schools in the province have been closed since the beginning of Ramazan. The educational institutions were supposed to reopen after Eid.

The NCOC later announced educational institutions will stay closed till May 23. A decision regarding it expected to come out on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 104 people died from the deadly virus, while over 3,200 new cases were reported. The positivity rate in Pakistan has been recorded at 7.7% as the death toll of the virus nears 20,000.

