Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24

Schools across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen from Monday, May 24.

A notification issued by the Balochistan Secondary Education Department on Friday said schools will reopen with strict SOP implementation. Educational Institutions in Quetta will remain closed as the coronavirus infection rate in the city is above 5%.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, classes on alternate days will resume in these districts:

Battagram

Buner

Lower Chitral

Upper Chitral

Dera Ismail Khan

Hangu

Khyber

Upper Kohistan

Lower Kohistan

Kolai Pallas Karak

Khurram

Lakki Marwat

Mohmand

Malakand

Orakzai

Swat

North Waziristan

South Waziristan

Tank

Tor Ghar

Sindh

Educational institutions in 12 districts of Sindh will stay closed till June 6. These include Karachi, Sukkur, Badir, Jasmhoro, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, and Dadu.

Punjab

Schools in 16 Punjab districts will reopen with 50% attendance.

Educational institutions in Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Shiekhupura, Sialkot, and Vehari will be open four days a week with 50% attendance, the education department said in a notification.

Universities and colleges in these districts will resume classes as well.

These are the cities where schools will not reopen.

Lahore

Rawalpindi

Faisalabad

Sargodha

Gujranwala

Gujrat

Attock

Layyah

Bahawalpur

Lodhran

Rahim Yar Khan

Bhakkar

Khanewal

Mianwali

Toba Tek Singh

Dera Ghazi Khan

Khushab

Multan

Islamabad’s education institutions will start calling in students from June 7.

In an NCOC meeting earlier this week, it was decided that schools in cities with less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate will resume classes from the upcoming week.

Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the virus was lethal and spreading rapidly.

All examinations have been cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15.

