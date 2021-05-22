Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Education

Balochistan, KP schools to reopen from May 24

Educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed

Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Listen to the story
Schools across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen from Monday, May 24. A notification issued by the Balochistan Secondary Education Department on Friday said schools will reopen with strict SOP implementation. Educational Institutions in Quetta will remain closed as the coronavirus infection rate in the city is above 5%. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, classes on alternate days will resume in these districts: BattagramBunerLower Chitral Upper Chitral Dera Ismail KhanHanguKhyberUpper Kohistan Lower Kohistan Kolai Pallas KarakKhurramLakki MarwatMohmandMalakandOrakzaiSwatNorth WaziristanSouth WaziristanTankTor Ghar Sindh Educational institutions in 12 districts of Sindh will stay closed till June 6. These include Karachi, Sukkur, Badir, Jasmhoro, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, and Dadu. Punjab Schools in 16 Punjab districts will reopen with 50% attendance. Educational institutions in Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Shiekhupura, Sialkot, and Vehari will be open four days a week with 50% attendance, the education department said in a notification. Universities and colleges in these districts will resume classes as well. These are the cities where schools will not reopen. Lahore RawalpindiFaisalabad Sargodha Gujranwala Gujrat Attock Layyah BahawalpurLodhran Rahim Yar Khan Bhakkar Khanewal Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Dera Ghazi Khan Khushab Multan Islamabad's education institutions will start calling in students from June 7. In an NCOC meeting earlier this week, it was decided that schools in cities with less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate will resume classes from the upcoming week. Physical classes at schools across the country were suspended last month after experts warned that the third wave of the virus was lethal and spreading rapidly. All examinations have been cancelled till June 15. O and A level exams have been pushed from May and June to October and November, while intermediate and matric exams will be held after June 15. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
