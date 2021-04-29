University of Balochistan closed till Eid, exams postponed

The Balochistan government has closed the University of Balochistan over concerns of rising coronavirus cases in the province.

The decision was taken by the Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training. In a notification issued on April 28, the government announced that the varsity will be closed for all teaching and non-teaching staff from April 29 to May 18.

“All the on-semester scheduled semester, practical, and viva exams have been postponed till June 15,” it stated. These include entrance-level tests as well.

The orders will be applicable to all campuses in and outside Quetta. During this period, hostels will remain closed for students as well. Students have been given time till April 30 to vacate their rooms.

Earlier this week, the government decided to close all public and private schools across the province till Eid.

Sindh has moved classes at varsities in the province online as well. Heads of the departments will be responsible for calling the essential staff at 20% strength and ensure Covid-19 SOPs are implemented.

Last week, NCOC chief Asad Umar said that educational institutions in areas with more than 5% positivity rate will be closed. After this, schools and colleges in 25 districts across Punjab were closed.

Pakistan recently announced new Covid-19 restrictions to curb the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, more than 5,000 new cases were reported.

