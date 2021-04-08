Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Education

Sindh to award Rs40m scholarships to university students

It has already collected their data

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: FILE

The Sindh Higher Education Commission will be awarding Rs40 million scholarships to students of both public and private universities this year, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Sindh HEC and vice-chancellors of public universities at the CM House.

These scholarships will be awarded on merit-cum-need basis to BS/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D students of public universities, read a statement issued from the CM House.

In case of private universities, MS/M.Phil/Ph.D students will be provided these scholarships during the current financial year. The Sindh HEC has collected student data in this regard.

The chief minister distributed Rs25 million cheques among five universities of rural areas to establish Information Technology labs.

These varsities include Shikarpur’s Shaikh Ayaz University, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University in Sukkur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development in Khairpur, Government College University in Hyderabad and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Karachi.

The Sindh HEC has initiated a programme to fund smart classrooms in all public sector universities, according to the statement. In the first phase, the commission has approved funding to seven newly established universities.

CM Shah said it was an innovative concept. “E-learning and online education is the need of this time,” he said, adding that smart classrooms were necessary for varsities.

