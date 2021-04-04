Sindh suspends physical classes for two weeks

The Sindh government has suspended physical classes at schools for grades nursery to eight for 15 days as coronavirus infections rise.

According to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, classes will go online from April 6, Tuesday at all private and public schools. The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“The classes can be continued by any other means,” Ghani added.

Schools across the province have been calling in students on alternate days with 50% attendance. Earlier this week, the Sindh coronavirus taskforce suggested the government close schools for 15 days.

Earlier in the day, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted that the National Command and Operation Centre will meet on Tuesday to take a decision on closing schools.

The minister said that a decision will be taken considering the virus situation in the country and after consultation with the health ministry.

In the last NCOC meeting on March 24, the education ministry closed educational institutions in virus hotspots of Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till April 11.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.