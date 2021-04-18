Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Sindh suspends grade 1-8 classes till May 1

Grade 9-12 classes to continue with 50% attendance

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Sindh suspends grade 1-8 classes till May 1

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh government has suspended classes for grade 1 to grade 8 till May 1, Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced Sunday.

The government initially suspended grade 1-8 classes for two weeks starting April 6. However, it has now extended the suspension in all public and private schools across the province.

The decision was taken in view of a surge in coronavirus infections, Ghani said on Twitter. Educational institutes may continue to educate students online, through homework and other sources, he said.

Classes for 9th, 10th and 11th and 12th grades may continue with 50% attendance in schools and colleges, according to the minister.

Educational institutes will be bound to strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs.

