Sindh reviews its policy on schools as coronavirus spreads

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani is chairing a meeting of a steering committee to decide the fate of schools in the province as the third wave of the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country.

The meeting began at 11:30am on Saturday. The minister is expected to be briefed about the situation of the virus in different schools. He will make a decision after receiving the health department’s advice.

The committee will also discuss the points put forward by the province’s coronavirus task force. On Friday, the force suggested schools be closed for 15 days.

Schools in Sindh are open with 50% attendance. Earlier this month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that a school will be sealed if three or more students or staff members contract the virus.

She suggested that the exam dates should be extended by two months and one exam should be held in a day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,723 coronavirus cases while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the third wave is spreading rapidly and is more lethal than the first two waves.

In an NCOC meeting on March 10, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that provinces can overview the coronavirus situation and make a decision.