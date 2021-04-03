Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Sindh reviews its policy on schools as coronavirus spreads

Province's coronavirus task force suggested 15-day school closure

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Sindh reviews its policy on schools as coronavirus spreads

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani is chairing a meeting of a steering committee to decide the fate of schools in the province as the third wave of the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country. The meeting began at 11:30am on Saturday. The minister is expected to be briefed about the situation of the virus in different schools. He will make a decision after receiving the health department's advice. The committee will also discuss the points put forward by the province's coronavirus task force. On Friday, the force suggested schools be closed for 15 days. Schools in Sindh are open with 50% attendance. Earlier this month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that a school will be sealed if three or more students or staff members contract the virus. She suggested that the exam dates should be extended by two months and one exam should be held in a day. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,723 coronavirus cases while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the third wave is spreading rapidly and is more lethal than the first two waves. In an NCOC meeting on March 10, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that provinces can overview the coronavirus situation and make a decision.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani is chairing a meeting of a steering committee to decide the fate of schools in the province as the third wave of the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the country.

The meeting began at 11:30am on Saturday. The minister is expected to be briefed about the situation of the virus in different schools. He will make a decision after receiving the health department’s advice.

The committee will also discuss the points put forward by the province’s coronavirus task force. On Friday, the force suggested schools be closed for 15 days.

Schools in Sindh are open with 50% attendance. Earlier this month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that a school will be sealed if three or more students or staff members contract the virus.

She suggested that the exam dates should be extended by two months and one exam should be held in a day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,723 coronavirus cases while 83 people succumbed to the deadly virus. According to experts, the third wave is spreading rapidly and is more lethal than the first two waves.

In an NCOC meeting on March 10, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that provinces can overview the coronavirus situation and make a decision.

 
Coronavirus government updates sindh schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
schools in sindh, sindh steering committee meeting, sindh coronavirus, sindh educational institutions
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's O level exams starting from May 10: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s O level exams starting from May 10: Shafqat Mahmood
Supreme Court dissatisfied with Pakistan's uniform curriculum
Supreme Court dissatisfied with Pakistan’s uniform curriculum
Sindh reviews its policy on schools as coronavirus spreads
Sindh reviews its policy on schools as coronavirus spreads
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
Protest at Dera Ismail Khan university after vice-chancellor resigns
Protest at Dera Ismail Khan university after vice-chancellor resigns
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.