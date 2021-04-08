President Arif Alvi signs HEC amendment ordinance

President Arif Alvi has signed the Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The amended ordinance says that the HEC executive director shall be appointed on the recommendation of the federal education ministry. He will be appointed for the period of four years.

Following the amendment, the chairperson for the commission will be selected for the period of two years. The tenure for the members of the commission is set at four years.

The chairperson and the members will not be “eligible for re-appointment for more than one similar term.”