Govt programme to provide scholarships to 70,000 students

All students, irrespective of their religion, will be eligible for the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship Programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.

He launched the programme in Islamabad. “Under the programme, the government will give 70,000 scholarships to students from lower-income groups every year.”

The programme is spread over five years. “Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be giving 15,000 scholarships every year,” the premier said.

He pointed out that the greatest man on Earth, Prophet Muhammad, made the quest for knowledge a sacred duty in Madina. “We have restricted the teaching of the Prophet to the mosque but don’t implement his teachings in our everyday lives.”

The prime minister stressed that for a country to prosper, three things are important: rule of law, welfare for the common man and education. “Without education, a nation can’t prosper.”

PM Khan added that the government has been successful in benefitting the public by given them health cards and targeted subsidies. “It’s now time we put full force on education as well.”

Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship Programme

The government will give scholarships to undergraduate students from lower-income groups. Students whose family income is less than Rs25,000 will be eligible for it. The scholarships will be provided on a merit basis.

A budget of Rs27.93 billion has been approved for the programme, which will be utilised over the next five years. Students from 129 public sector universities across the country can apply for scholarships.

The Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship Programme is being launched by the Higher Education Commission at the federal level. Provinces have been instructed to start the programme.

In Punjab, Rs1 billion have been approved per annum for the programme. The budget for Khyber Pakhtunkwa has been set at Rs427 million per year. The provinces have already started giving out scholarships.

