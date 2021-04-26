Pakistan universities suspend classes as Covid-19 cases surge

A number of universities across Pakistan suspended their physical classes after coronavirus metrics across the country rose.

In Sindh’s Khairpur, the Shah Abdul Latif University closed its campuses. The bus service, as well as laboratories inside the varsity, have been closed. Students have been told to stay indoors and take classes online.

The University of Sindh Jamshoro and the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences have been closed too.

After coronavirus cases in Karachi increased, the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology suspended all academic activities, including exams and physical classes from April 26 to May 14.

On Sunday, the Allama Iqbal Open University in Islamabad postponed all ongoing examinations across the country. As a result, ongoing examinations for associate degrees, B.Ed, and BBA have been deferred. BS Accounting and Finance and BSODL program final exams have been postponed too.

The new schedule will be announced after the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The Punjab government has, on the other hand, closed schools and colleges in 25 districts over virus fears. In an NCOC meeting last week, the federal government said educational institutions in areas with less than a 5% positivity ratio.

