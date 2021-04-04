Pakistan to review schools policy on April 6

The National Command and Operation Centre will meet on April 6 (Tuesday) to decide on the fate of schools in Pakistan amid the third coronavirus wave.

The meeting will be attended by the federal and provincial education ministers.

“Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted on Sunday. “The exam situation will also be discussed.”

The minister said that a decision will be taken considering the virus situation of the country and after consultation with the health ministry.

In the last NCOC meeting on March 24, the education ministry closed educational institutions in virus hotspots of Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till April 11.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.