Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Education

Pakistan resumes physical classes for grades 9 to 12

Attendance low due to countrywide strike

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Pakistan resumes physical classes for grades 9 to 12

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Physical classes for grades nine to 12 resumed at schools and colleges across Pakistan today (April 19). Attendance at educational institutions on Monday was, however, low after clerics announced a countrywide strike. In Punjab, schools reopened in over 13 districts, including Lahore and Multan. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted on Sunday that 50% of students will be called in on Mondays and 50% on Thursdays. Schools and colleges have been advised to ensure strict SOP implementation. On Sunday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood called an emergency meeting of all provincial ministers. It was decided that classes for students appearing for their intermediate and matric exams will reopen as students have to appear for their exams. Classes from grades nursery to eight will, on the other hand, remain closed till Eid. Universities located in districts with high coronavirus cases have been instructed to move classes online. According to Mahmood, the decision was taken to facilitate students sitting for their exams this year. All inter, matric, and O/A level exams will be held as per schedule, he pointed out. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, board exams will commence from May 24 (Matric) and June 17 (Intermediate). Balochistan exams began on April 9. Cambridge exams too will be taken as per the date sheet announced by the international board starting April 26. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020. On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020. Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Physical classes for grades nine to 12 resumed at schools and colleges across Pakistan today (April 19).

Attendance at educational institutions on Monday was, however, low after clerics announced a countrywide strike.

In Punjab, schools reopened in over 13 districts, including Lahore and Multan. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted on Sunday that 50% of students will be called in on Mondays and 50% on Thursdays.

Schools and colleges have been advised to ensure strict SOP implementation.

On Sunday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood called an emergency meeting of all provincial ministers. It was decided that classes for students appearing for their intermediate and matric exams will reopen as students have to appear for their exams.

Classes from grades nursery to eight will, on the other hand, remain closed till Eid. Universities located in districts with high coronavirus cases have been instructed to move classes online.

According to Mahmood, the decision was taken to facilitate students sitting for their exams this year. All inter, matric, and O/A level exams will be held as per schedule, he pointed out.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, board exams will commence from May 24 (Matric) and June 17 (Intermediate). Balochistan exams began on April 9.

Cambridge exams too will be taken as per the date sheet announced by the international board starting April 26.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.

 
Coronavirus schools
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
schools in pakistan, pakistan educational institutions, classes nine to 12, grades 1 to 8, inter and matric exams, coronavirus third wave, Cambridge exams, O and A level exams, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
A list of government scholarships in Pakistan
Govt programme to provide scholarships to 70,000 students
Govt programme to provide scholarships to 70,000 students
Sindh suspends grade 1-8 classes till May 1
Sindh suspends grade 1-8 classes till May 1
Abbottabad matric exams to start on May 21
Abbottabad matric exams to start on May 21
Pakistan resumes physical classes for grades 9 to 12
Pakistan resumes physical classes for grades 9 to 12
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.