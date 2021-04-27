Pakistan cancels O/A Level, matric exams till June 15

CIE exams to be held in October/November now
Pakistan has cancelled all examinations till June 15, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.
The O and A Level exams have been cancelled and pushed till October/November, he remarked, adding that no student will be promoted without exams this year.
We also discussed the concerns of students who cannot wait till September to take their exams as their year will be wasted. We are giving special permission to A2 students to take their exams and centres will be open for only them, Mehmood added. "Pakistan has around 20,000 A2 students."
He shared that centres should ensure that no more than 50 students are present at a time. The Pakistan Army will be deployed to ensure the SOP implementation.
Board exams were scheduled to be held in May and they have been postponed too, Mehmood added.
The federal minister said that they will ensure that Pakistan universities take in new admissions till January 2022 so that O/A Level students don't face placement issues.
These are difficult times and no decision is going to be easy, he said. "We have made this decision in collective spirit."
The government will discuss the violation of coronavirus SOPs at Cambridge examination centres across the country in a special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre today (Tuesday), Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said earlier in the day.
A level students across Pakistan sat for their first exam on Monday, April 26. O level exams will, on the other hand, begin on May 10. The decision was taken by the federal government after a meeting with the international board.
On Tuesday, Mahmood tweeted there have been reports of poor SOP compliance outside examination centres. “Permission to hold exam was conditional on strict SOP observance.”
Ahead of the exams, the British Council announced SOPs for students, examination centres and the staff. This included social distancing, mandatory temperature checks, masks, use of gloves and hand sanitisers.
Students across Pakistan have been protesting against the exams. Some said their courses were not complete, while others raised concerns over the rising coronavirus cases.
They approached the high courts in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore but their petitions were dismissed.
On April 25, the Cambridge Assessment International Education released a statement in which it said that it has provided various options to Cambridge schools and students to support them through the pandemic.
The British Council has announced the following precautionary measures for students, venue staff, and invigilators.