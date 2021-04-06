Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Education

O/A level exams to be taken as per schedule: Shafqat Mahmood

Inter and matric exams to start in May

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
O/A level exams to be taken as per schedule: Shafqat Mahmood

Photo: File

Listen to the story
O and A level students across Pakistan will sit for the Cambridge International Assessments this year as per schedule, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said. In an NCOC meeting on Tuesday, he said that the exams will begin on May 10 as decided by the Cambridge board. "We have talked to the board and these exams will be held as per schedule with strict SOP implementation." Mahmood revealed that this year over 40,000 students will sit for their O/A level exams. "I want students to focus on studying instead of getting distracted." The minister said that those who are saying exams in other countries in our region have been cancelled are incorrect. "Exams have only been called off in Bangladesh," he clarified, adding that exams in other countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Nepal are being held as per schedule. O and A level students across the country have been demanding their exams be cancelled. They said their courses have not been completed yet. Matric, Inter exams begin in May Mahmood said that nearly four million students across the country sit for their intermediate and matriculation exams every year. “Exams for classes 9, 10, and 11 will begin in the third week of May,” he announced, adding that their dates may be extended. “We have requested universities to extend admissions as well so that students can easily apply for admissions in case exams get delayed further.” For this reason, the government has decided to call students of grades 9, 10, and 11 back to school from April 19 so that they can prepare for the exams. "We passed students without exams last year this won't happen again," Mahmood said. "Exams will be held as per schedule with SOPs."
A LEVEL exams O LEVEL schools Shafqat Mehmood
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
