Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Education

Gilgit women college closed after students, staff test Covid-19 positive

Institute sealed indefinitely

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Fatima Jinnah Government Degree College for Women in Gilgit was sealed Tuesday after its students and staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the district administration, two teachers and three students tested positive for the virus after which the college was sealed indefinitely. The college will be sanitised, while other students and staff members have been instructed to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus. Earlier in the day, the NCOC announced classes one to eight in virus hotspots to be moved online after coronavirus cases in the country surged. The Gilgit Baltistan government has, however, decided to keep schools open. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 3,953 cases while 103 people succumbed to the virus.
