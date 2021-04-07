Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Education

Balochistan matric exams to begin from April 9

400 examination centres have been set up

Posted: Apr 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Balochistan matric exams to begin from April 9

Photo: AFP

Students will sit for their matriculation exams in Balochistan on April 9, Board of Secondary Education Chairperson Muhammad Yousaf Baloch announced.

More than 130,000 students will appear for the exams this year. “This year 400 examination centres have been set up across the province and 1,200 invigilators and other staff have been hired,” Baloch said.

In Quetta, 52 exam centres have been set up. Teams of the district and provincial education secretaries will be present at centres to ensure coronavirus SOPs are followed.

Students won’t be allowed to bring mobile phones to the centres, and anyone found cheating will be punished and/or disqualified.

Baloch added that students have suffered immense losses because of the lockdowns and the government aims to ensure exams are taken as per schedule this year.

On Tuesday, the NCOC suspended physical classes for grades one to eight at schools in virus hotspots across the country. The Balochistan government has, however, refused to close any educational institutions. It said that the coronavirus infections in the province are controlled.

