Schools reopened in areas with less than 5% coronavirus positivity

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
After colleges, Punjab suspends classes for grades 9, 10

Photo: Online

After colleges, Punjab has suspended classes from grades nine and 10 in 25 districts across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Education Department, colleges and classes for grades nine and 10 in these areas will remain closed until further notice.

  • Toba Tek Singh
  • Rahim Yar Khan
  • DG Khan
  • Bahawalpur
  • Lahore
  • Sheikhupura
  • Faisalabad
  • Gujranwala
  • Hafizabad
  • Khushab
  • Lodhran
  • Mandi Bahauddin
  • Pak Pattan
  • Sahiwal
  • Rawalpindi
  • Sargodha
  • Multan
  • Okara
  • Jhang
  • Khanewal
  • Kasur
  • Bahawalnagar
  • Chakwal
  • Bhakkar

The government has allowed educational institutions to resume classes in Gujarat and Sialkot after the coronavirus positivity ratio in the districts fell below 5%.

On April 23, National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar announced that schools in all districts with positivity rates higher than 5% will remain closed.

The government has, however, said that exams for inter, matric and O/A levels will be taken as per schedule. No one will be passed without assessments this year, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

On April 19, physical classes for students of classes nine to 12 resumed in 13 districts across Punjab. These include Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Classes are being held on Mondays and Thursdays with 50% attendance.

