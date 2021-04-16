Abbottabad matric exams to start on May 21

The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the schedule of matric examinations.

The exams will start on May 21 and continue till June 16.

The board spokesperson has said that all SOPs will be followed in all the examination halls. Students won’t be allowed to bring mobile phones to the centres, and anyone found cheating will be punished and/or disqualified.

The exams were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and students were promoted on the basis of their class performance.