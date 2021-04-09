A list of government scholarships in Pakistan

Being a student in Pakistan can be tough sometimes. Most young people who cannot afford an education worry about how they can find financial support in the shape of scholarships, grants and loans.

If you’re one of those students who is transitioning from college to university or beyond, here’s a guide to government scholarships you can apply for.

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

The Rs24 billion programme gives scholarships to students enrolled in an undergraduate programme at any public university across the country on the basis of merit. Students coming from lower-income backgrounds with a monthly income of Rs45,000 will be eligible for it.

They have to be enrolled in a four- or five-year undergraduate programme and will have to have a good GPA as per their varsity’s policy. Along with the scholarships, they will be given a monthly stipend of Rs4,000.

This year, the government has allocated Rs6 billion for scholarships. Half of these have been allocated for women students. Last year the government gave 50,752 scholarships. This year the target is 67,000.

Presently, the online portal for registration of the scholarships is closed. It will be opened when universities begin admissions which will be after June. You can either register online or go to your varsity’s administrative department for application details.

Waseela-e-Talim Programme

Targeting primary school students, this scholarship is given to students studying in classes nursery to grade five across the year. Children of families registered in the Ehsaas Programme will be eligible for the programme. Here are the allowances given:

Rs2,000 (paid quarterly) for girls

Rs1,500 (paid quarterly) for boys

“The amount for girls is more because we want to encourage parents to educate their daughters,” Ehsaas Programme communication coordinator Murad Ali told SAMAA Digital. “The money is given to the mothers and can be collected from any Ehsaas centre in your locality.”

Previously in 50 districts, the programme has been expanded to 154 districts across the country. This year, the government has allotted Rs8 billion for the project.

Arts and Culture Scholarship Programme

The scholarship programme was introduced in 2020 under the National Endowment for Scholarship. The scholarship will be provided on merit to undergraduate students enrolled in four- and five-year programmes.

Last year, the government opened 400 slots for scholarships. An amount of Rs77 million (per year) has been allotted for the programme. It aims to support students in the disciplines of Fine Arts, Visual Arts, Multimedia Arts, Musicology, Film and TV, Product Design, Ceramics Design, Visual Communication Design, Textile Design, and Interior Design and Cultural Studies at the Graduation levels.

Students from these varsities can apply for the scholarship:

National College of Arts University College of Arts Punjab University Lahore Institute for Arts and Culture Lahore National Textile University Faisalabad Pakistan Institute for Fashion Design Lahore Beaconhouse National University (BNU) Lahore University of Peshawar BUITEMS (Balochistan University of IT, Engg. and Management Sciences) Women University Swabi Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan University of Sindh, Jamshoro PAF Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology (KIET CMA) Centre for Excellence in Arts & Design CEAD MUET Jamshoro University of Karachi SBK Women University Quetta

You can register for the programme here or visit your varsity for details. Visit NEST’s website for more details.

Nursing Scholarship 2020

President Arif Alvi declared 2020 the ‘Year of Nursing’ in Pakistan.

Last year, the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training announced 1,000 scholarships in different degree level programs i.e. Generic BSN, Master’s in Nursing (MSN), PhD in Nursing.

Under the scholarship, 20% of the total nurses enrolled in a four-year bachelor’s programme will be given financial assistance.

The breakdown of scholarships given last year was:

Bachelors 868

868 Masters 119

119 PhD 13

The slots for these scholarships are increased by 10% every year. The government has allotted Rs1.2 billion for the programme. Students from these universities can apply.

To apply, you can fill your registration form here or go to your varsity’s administration department for details.

HEC Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme

Under the programme, 1,000 scholarships are given to PhD holders recognised by the Higher Education Commission over a span of five years.

The fellowships are offered on open merit on a national level. Of these, 70% of seats have been reserved for teachers and academics at public sector universities and 15% are reserved for private universities. The remaining are kept for research and development organisations.

You can be eligible to apply for the fellowship on the basis of these factors:

Five years of experience with a PhD

Must not be more than 45 years of age

Teaching at any HEC recognised university

Should not have availed any such fellowship before

If you meet the criteria, you can visit HEC’s website and submit an online application there. The candidates will have to submit a fee of Rs1,000 for the applications. For further details, you can visit here.

The deadline for the application is April 15, 2021.

Sindh HEC scholarship

On April 8, the Sindh Higher Education Commission will be awarding Rs40 million scholarships to students of both public and private universities this year.

These scholarships will be awarded on merit-cum-need basis to BS/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D students of public universities. In the case of private universities, MS/M.Phil/Ph.D students will be provided with these scholarships during the current financial year. The Sindh HEC has collected student data in this regard.

The chief minister distributed Rs25 million cheques among five universities of rural areas to establish Information Technology labs.

These varsities include Shikarpur’s Shaikh Ayaz University, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University in Sukkur, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development in Khairpur, Government College University in Hyderabad and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University in Karachi.

We will keep updating the story.