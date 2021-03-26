Private schools to protest against closure of educational institutes

Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has decided to protest against the government's decision to close educational institutions. On Friday, the association's president, Malik Abrar, said that private schools have rejected the NCOC's decision. "Due to the school closure, hundreds of students are out of school, while thousands of teachers have lost their jobs." "How is it fair to keep parks, shopping malls, and shops open but close schools?" Abrar questioned, adding that Mahmood has conveniently ignored the association's demands. "The government wants to get funds by keeping educational institutions closed," he said, adding that if their demands aren't met, the association will march to Islamabad's D-Chowk on March 31. "The protests will start in the capital and then spread across the country," the president warned. Schools in different parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were closed from March 15 to March 28 because of a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections. Their closure has now been extended till the second week of April. In the last 24 hours, over 4,300 coronavirus cases have been reported across the country, while 63 people lost their lives. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020. On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020. Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. On March 10, the government closed schools in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two weeks in light of the third wave of the coronavirus.
