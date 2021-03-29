Pakistan’s O level exams starting from May 10: Shafqat Mahmood

O level exams across Pakistan will commence from May 10, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Monday.

In a tweet, he said that the chief executive of the Cambridge Assessment International Education wrote a letter to him requesting to reschedule exams a little earlier.

I had received a letter from Christine Ozden, CEO Cambridge requesting that O level/IGCSE exam should be allowed to start fro May 10 instead of May 15. After consultation with provinces/stakeholders we have agreed. Now O level/IGCSE will start from May 10 pic.twitter.com/IZeIYyQfWd — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 29, 2021

Last week, the minister announced that after talks with the board, O level exams in the country were postponed till May 15.

“We discussed a start date for Cambridge O level and IGCSE exams of May 15 in Pakistan,” the letter stated. “We would like to ask you now to consider whether we are able to start Cambridge O level and IGCSE from May 10.”

The letter added that the change in date will enable many more students to progress and their equivalence in the education system will be fairer as they will have a chance to demonstrate better what they have learned.

“After consultation with provinces and stakeholders, we have agreed,” Mahmood said, adding that now O level and IGCSE will start from May 10.

Exams for As and A Level will, however, be held as per schedule “so that students can progress to the next stage of their education”.

Matriculation and Intermediate exams for classes nine, 10,11, and 12, on the other hand, will be held as per schedule.

Mahmood said that last year the government passed students without exams but the same won’t happen this year. “We don’t know what the coronavirus situation will be in the future but for now we are determined to hold exams.”