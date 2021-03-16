Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
KU postpones BCom exams

Decision taken in light of rising Covid-19 cases

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
KU postpones BCom exams

The University of Karachi has postponed the BCom part I and II exams, a notification by the varsity issued Monday night read. "Both annual and external examinations which were scheduled to commence from March 22 have been postponed until further notice." A new date or schedule for the examinations has not yet been announced. The decision was taken after new coronavirus cases were reported in the province. According to the varsity, the notification was issued after the home department issued new coronavirus SOPs in the province. The government's new orders allow markets and wedding halls to remain open till 10pm and have placed a ban on outdoor and indoor gatherings.
The University of Karachi has postponed the BCom part I and II exams, a notification by the varsity issued Monday night read.

“Both annual and external examinations which were scheduled to commence from March 22 have been postponed until further notice.”

A new date or schedule for the examinations has not yet been announced.

The decision was taken after new coronavirus cases were reported in the province. According to the varsity, the notification was issued after the home department issued new coronavirus SOPs in the province.

The government’s new orders allow markets and wedding halls to remain open till 10pm and have placed a ban on outdoor and indoor gatherings.

 
