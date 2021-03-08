Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Islamabad petitioner wants schools to hold online exams

Exams to be held starting March 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad petitioner wants schools to hold online exams

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
The Islamabad High Court has instructed the National Command and Operation Centre to make the decision on holding online exams at educational institutions across the federal capital. During a hearing on Monday, petitioner Advocate Rehanuddin told the court that exams in schools across Islamabad will commence on campus from March 9. "Coronavirus cases across the country have risen again and the chances of students getting infected or infecting others are high," the petitioner said. "Therefore I request the court to instruct the exams to be taken online." Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the Supreme Court has barred the judiciary from intervening in policies of educational institutions. "The court is still referring the matter to the NCOC through the Registrar." Justice Minallah has instructed NCOC to give the final verdict over the matter by Monday. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020. On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26,2020. Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18. On February 27, Mahmood announced that schools can resume five-day classes. The same policy, however, does not apply to universities.
FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court NCOC online exams schools

The Islamabad High Court has instructed the National Command and Operation Centre to make the decision on holding online exams at educational institutions across the federal capital.

During a hearing on Monday, petitioner Advocate Rehanuddin told the court that exams in schools across Islamabad will commence on campus from March 9.

“Coronavirus cases across the country have risen again and the chances of students getting infected or infecting others are high,” the petitioner said. “Therefore I request the court to instruct the exams to be taken online.”

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the Supreme Court has barred the judiciary from intervening in policies of educational institutions. “The court is still referring the matter to the NCOC through the Registrar.”

Justice Minallah has instructed NCOC to give the final verdict over the matter by Monday.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26,2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On February 27, Mahmood announced that schools can resume five-day classes. The same policy, however, does not apply to universities.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
pakistan schools and coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus infections, schools and colleges, online exams,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Explainer: All the cities where five-day classes resumed
Explainer: All the cities where five-day classes resumed
Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled
Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled
Islamabad petitioner wants schools to hold online exams
Islamabad petitioner wants schools to hold online exams
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.