Islamabad petitioner wants schools to hold online exams

The Islamabad High Court has instructed the National Command and Operation Centre to make the decision on holding online exams at educational institutions across the federal capital.

During a hearing on Monday, petitioner Advocate Rehanuddin told the court that exams in schools across Islamabad will commence on campus from March 9.

“Coronavirus cases across the country have risen again and the chances of students getting infected or infecting others are high,” the petitioner said. “Therefore I request the court to instruct the exams to be taken online.”

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the Supreme Court has barred the judiciary from intervening in policies of educational institutions. “The court is still referring the matter to the NCOC through the Registrar.”

Justice Minallah has instructed NCOC to give the final verdict over the matter by Monday.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26,2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

On February 27, Mahmood announced that schools can resume five-day classes. The same policy, however, does not apply to universities.