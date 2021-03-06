Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled

On Thursday and Friday, a notification by the Inter Board Committee of Chairman was circulating on social media stating that the examination dates for secondary and higher secondary classes have changed.

The board has declared the notification fake and baseless. “Fake news about the rescheduling of exams has been circulating on social media. It has been denied by the IBCC,” a tweet by the Ministry of Federal Education read on Friday.

“All the BISE’s across the country work according to their domain and schedule. All are therefore requested not to pay any attention to fake information about the rescheduling of examination.”

The date of the examination for the classes will remain the same which is May-July 2021. In case of any changes, the board will inform the students.

In January, a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed the academic calendar for the year. This is what the schedule looks like: