Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled

A fake notification was circulating on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled

Photo: File

Listen
On Thursday and Friday, a notification by the Inter Board Committee of Chairman was circulating on social media stating that the examination dates for secondary and higher secondary classes have changed. The board has declared the notification fake and baseless. "Fake news about the rescheduling of exams has been circulating on social media. It has been denied by the IBCC," a tweet by the Ministry of Federal Education read on Friday. "All the BISE's across the country work according to their domain and schedule. All are therefore requested not to pay any attention to fake information about the rescheduling of examination." The date of the examination for the classes will remain the same which is May-July 2021. In case of any changes, the board will inform the students. In January, a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed the academic calendar for the year. This is what the schedule looks like: May 18 to 31: centralised examinations for classes V to VIIIJune 1 to 15: in-house examinations for classes I, II, III, IV, VI, and VIIJune 30: results for centralised exams July 1: results for in-house examsAugust 2: new academic year begins
FaceBook WhatsApp
exams schools

On Thursday and Friday, a notification by the Inter Board Committee of Chairman was circulating on social media stating that the examination dates for secondary and higher secondary classes have changed.

The board has declared the notification fake and baseless. “Fake news about the rescheduling of exams has been circulating on social media. It has been denied by the IBCC,” a tweet by the Ministry of Federal Education read on Friday.

“All the BISE’s across the country work according to their domain and schedule. All are therefore requested not to pay any attention to fake information about the rescheduling of examination.”

The date of the examination for the classes will remain the same which is May-July 2021. In case of any changes, the board will inform the students.

In January, a notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education revealed the academic calendar for the year. This is what the schedule looks like:

  • May 18 to 31: centralised examinations for classes V to VIII
  • June 1 to 15: in-house examinations for classes I, II, III, IV, VI, and VII
  • June 30: results for centralised exams
  • July 1: results for in-house exams
  • August 2: new academic year begins

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
pakistan schools, secondary and higher secondary exams, Pakistan exams, Inter Board committee of chairman
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Explainer: All the cities where five-day classes resumed
Explainer: All the cities where five-day classes resumed
Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled
Fact-check: Secondary, higher secondary exams are not being rescheduled
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.