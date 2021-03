On Monday, five-day classes resumed in schools across the country.

Sindh rejected the decision and decided to continue holding classes on alternate days.

Punjab said that week-long classes will not begin in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujrat because of the rising coronavirus cases.

Khaula Umair Wavdiwala , Grade 5, Spring Field School

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have, however, begun regular classes.

Here’s a timeline of schools in Pakistan during the coronavirus:

Artwork by Trinette Lucas