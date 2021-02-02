Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Exams will be shorter and easier, Saeed Ghani promises students

Says government to compensate for educational losses

Posted: Feb 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Exams will be shorter and easier, Saeed Ghani promises students

Photo: Online

Listen
Sindh Education Minister Saeed has promised students relaxation in examinations for this academic year. "We realise students have suffered huge losses and we want to make up for it as much as we can," he said in a press conference on Tuesday. Here are the things he announced to facilitate student: Students will be taught 60% of the syllabus before the exams Model test papers will be given for exam preparationExam durations reduced from three to two hours Easier questions The minister said that every school in the province was given the option to remain close and resume classes online. "Similar was the case with parents," he said. The government has prepared a set of coronavirus SOPs for educational institutions. "But it's not possible for us to keep a check on every student and every van," Ghani said, pointing out that the role of parents here is vital as they should make sure students are following the protocols. "It will be better if parents pick and drop their children to school themselves," he suggested. "We will only be successful if parents, students and the government work together." Responding to the allegations of the opposition, the minister said that so far 11,845 coronavirus tests have been conducted in schools across Sindh. Of these 546 cases were positive. "We are trying to conduct ask many tests as possible," he concluded. Schools and universities across Pakistan reopened on February 1 after a period of over two months.
saeed ghani sindh schools

RELATED STORIES

