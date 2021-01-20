You can now get a PhD without Masters, MPhil: HEC

Students with 16 years of education can now apply for admissions in a PhD degree, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Tariq Banuri said.

This means students who have completed their Bachelor’s degrees can now opt for PhD directly.

In a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Banuri explained the policies of Bachelor’s and MPhil degrees. “A number of people have questioned the credibility of these degrees.”

The aim of the degree should be to ensure that students get jobs after completing their education, he pointed out.

“We are receiving complaints regarding PhD degrees and it is time admission tests are closely reviewed by universities,” Banuri said, adding that the HEC has changed policies for graduate programmes as well.

Universities offering Bachelor’s programmes will have a requirement to provide internships to students. “We have instructed the management to include practical courses and extra-curricular subjects in the courses as well.”

Banuri added that every programme should have compulsory social sciences subjects. “Two year Bs/Bsc degrees should be renamed the Associate Degree Programmes.”