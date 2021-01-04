Will monitor coronavirus situation after reopening schools: Pakistan minister

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said on Monday that the government would review the coronavirus situation after reopening educational institutes.

“We will review the situation after opening the schools,” the education minister said on SAMAA TV’s show Awaz Monday night. “The health of children is our top priority.”

The government earlier announced resuming 9th, 10th and 11th grade classes in schools from January 18. Primary to 8th grade classes will resume from January 25, whereas universities and colleges will reopen on February 1.

Mehmood told SAMAA TV’s Ali Haider the government decided to reopen educational institutions after a decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

“The graph is going down,” the minister said, adding that officials would carefully watch the situation and make sure that educational institutions follow the SOPs.

“We won’t take any risks regarding children’s health,” he added.

Pakistan has so far reported 488,529 cases and 10,350 deaths from coronavirus.