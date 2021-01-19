Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Education

Varsity students continue to demand online exams in Pakistan

Universities press ahead with schedules

Posted: Jan 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Varsity students continue to demand online exams in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

As secondary students begin to return to school, university students continue to fret about being asked to physically sit exams when universities reopen on February 1.

Related hashtags trended on Twitter Tuesday, with students of several universities sharing their concerns.

Posts about students not feeling well and testing positive for coronavirus were quite common.

A few voices pointed out that those crying out for online exams were using the pandemic as an excuse since it made it easier to cheat.

Several universities are pressing ahead with schedules, reassuring strict implementation of all SOPs. National University of Modern Languages released its date sheet Tuesday. Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi reiterated its exam policies while students protested outside the campus.

Shahzad Yunas Sheikh, a PTI worker from Faisalabad, has been active in sharing protest updates on Twitter. Sheikh shared videos of student protestors marching to the Lahore Governor House. Around half of the participants were seen wearing face masks less than a feet apart from each other.

On Tuesday, Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas welcomed students back to schools and assured everyone that all possible safety measures were being taken. Unlike last year, students won’t be promoted without examination, he announced.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Students, Pakistan, coronavirus, exams, universities, schools, colleges
 

