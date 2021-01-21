University of Peshawar cancels all physical exams

The students of the University of Peshawar were elated after the varsity cancelled all of its on-campus exams for the Fall semester.

The assistant registrar of the institute instructed, in a notification, all departments at the varsity to cancel all physical exams that were previously announced by the management.

Departments may be allowed to commence exams online or wait till universities reopen, from February 1, and announce a new date then, the notification read.

Earlier this week, students of the varsity had come out to the streets and were protesting outside the university’s main gate against physical examinations.

They said that exams should be taken online as students took classes online throughout the semester.

Students from multiple other universities across the country such as NUML, University of Lahore, and University of Management and Technology have been protesting against physical exams.

On the other hand, varsity managements have said that as the government has now announced to reopen universities from February, they might as well take exams in person.