Sindh matric examinations to start from July 1

The results will be announced on September 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Coronavirus

Sindh will hold matric examinations from July 1 onwards and intermediate examinations from July 28, according to Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

Ghani chaired a meeting of the steering committee on education on Saturday.

The following schedule has been decided for the examinations in the province.

  • June: practical exams
  • July 1 to July 15: matric exams
  • July 28 to August 16: intermediate exams
  • September 15: results of matric exams

They have decided to change the format of the exams too. Students will appear for two-hour long exams now. MCQs will be given 50% weightage, while 30% weightage will be given to long questions and 20% to short questions.

The exams for primary classes and end of term exams will be held in June and they will be given summer vacations in July.

He even said that universities and colleges won’t be allowed to admit students or start their session before October 15.

All educational institutes in Sindh will reopen on February 1. The SOPs will be implemented in all schools

 
